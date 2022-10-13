Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,912 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,167 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of FedEx worth $101,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group set a $215.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $8,361,089 in the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $4.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.35. 58,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,970,334. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

