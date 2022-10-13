Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,668,481 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 208,815 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $154,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 128.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 60.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.55.

NYSE CVS traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,595,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.16. The firm has a market cap of $116.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $82.20 and a 52 week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

