Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 1,367,341 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,713,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367,341 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.45% of Realty Income worth $185,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,156,137. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $57.10 and a one year high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

The company also recently declared a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 281.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

