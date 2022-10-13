Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 312,299 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,669,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 312,299 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Charles Schwab worth $168,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,804,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,091,000 after purchasing an additional 33,182 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $533,000. Miura Global Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 455,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,266,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,414,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.65 on Thursday, hitting $73.54. 137,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,544,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.04.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

Several analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.46.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

