RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.25.

RPM International Stock Up 1.7 %

RPM traded up $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $92.75. 22,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,040. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.58. RPM International has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $101.48. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 27.48%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 2,600 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $232,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,532.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $232,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $807,532.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $89,389.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,250.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,701 shares of company stock worth $506,370. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RPM International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RPM International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in RPM International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RPM International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

