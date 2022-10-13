RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Director Frederick R. Nance Sells 477 Shares

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $42,920.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $942,270.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RPM International Stock Performance

RPM International stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.18. 728,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.95. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of RPM International to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RPM International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on RPM International from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.25.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in RPM International in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 2,340.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 200.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPM International

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.