Royal Fund Management LLC Trims Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Royal Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.13.

Insider Activity

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN opened at $151.55 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

