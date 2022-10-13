Royal Fund Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 128.5% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 2.8% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 3.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 9,752.8% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 150,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,708,000 after buying an additional 149,218 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,075 shares of company stock worth $597,468 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $78.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.32 and a 200 day moving average of $101.76. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.46 and a 1 year high of $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. Research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

