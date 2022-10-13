Royal Fund Management LLC Raises Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 4.5% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 92.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.8% during the first quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 51.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period.

VICI Properties stock opened at $30.59 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.46%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.72.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

