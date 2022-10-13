Royal Fund Management LLC Purchases 3,300 Shares of ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG)

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its stake in ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 1,801,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,705,000 after purchasing an additional 183,740 shares during the last quarter.

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF Price Performance

ZHDG stock opened at $16.27 on Thursday. ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $21.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.75.

