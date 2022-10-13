Royal Fund Management LLC Acquires 9,866 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 4.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of PPL by 792.4% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 253,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after buying an additional 225,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE PPL opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.62. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PPL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,798 shares of company stock worth $2,254,851. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also

