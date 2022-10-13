Royal Fund Management LLC Acquires 1,041 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $17.59 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.34.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

