Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates GBX 3,200 Price Target for Shell (LON:SHEL)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.67) price target on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,779 ($33.58) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,800 ($33.83) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,941.40 ($35.54).

Shell Price Performance

Shell stock opened at GBX 2,269 ($27.42) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,267.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,213.76. The company has a market cap of £162.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 532.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,018.78%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

