Royal Bank of Canada Raises BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $95.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.53.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $88.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.41. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $97.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $285,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,259,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $285,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,259,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $599,154.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,742.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,205 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,645 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

