Royal Bank of Canada Increases PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $170.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.63. 105,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,297,943. PepsiCo has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $181.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.58. The stock has a market cap of $235.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,097 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 56.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352,721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,854,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,968 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

