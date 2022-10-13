Royal Bank of Canada Increases PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $170.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.37% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.
PepsiCo Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.63. 105,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,297,943. PepsiCo has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $181.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.58. The stock has a market cap of $235.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of PepsiCo
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,097 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 56.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352,721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,854,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,968 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
