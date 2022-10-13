Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roth Ch Acquisition V

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROCL. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,241,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,883,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,916,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,930,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Stock Performance

Shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V stock remained flat at $9.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Roth Ch Acquisition V has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89.

About Roth Ch Acquisition V

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, and sustainability sectors.

