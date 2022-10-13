Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.12

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (CVE:RUM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 42500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.74 million and a P/E ratio of 12.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16.

About Rocky Mountain Liquor

(Get Rating)

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Alberta, Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink liquor products, as well as ancillary items, such as juice, ice, soft drinks, and giftware. As of April 14, 2022, it owned and operated 26 private liquor stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Liquor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Liquor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.