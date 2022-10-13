Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Medical to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Rockwell Medical Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:RMTI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,364. Rockwell Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical ( NASDAQ:RMTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 43.33% and a negative return on equity of 395.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 92,046 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,130,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,150 shares during the period.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

