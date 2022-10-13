Rocket Pool (RPL) Trading Down 12.8% This Week

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One Rocket Pool token can currently be bought for approximately $21.79 or 0.00114059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $408.80 million and $927,967.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,759,050 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool (RPL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool has a current supply of 17,922,514.606585 with 10,279,742.404181 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool is 21.70440962 USD and is down -2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $2,571,257.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.rocketpool.net/.”

