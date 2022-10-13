Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) fell 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.46 and last traded at $16.61. 22,535 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,574,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on RCKT. StockNews.com began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.41 and a quick ratio of 13.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average of $14.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 1,355,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $19,999,997.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,628,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,021,363.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,133,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,832,000 after acquiring an additional 238,200 shares during the period. Torray LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 43,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 145.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,320,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,944,000 after acquiring an additional 783,621 shares during the period. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

