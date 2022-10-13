Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading Down 7.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) traded down 7.7% on Thursday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $51.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Roblox traded as low as $34.13 and last traded at $34.33. 273,256 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 19,555,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.19.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RBLX. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Roblox to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $88,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,172,941 shares in the company, valued at $52,055,121.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $2,518,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,404,233 shares in the company, valued at $70,717,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $88,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,172,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,055,121.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 709,960 shares of company stock worth $30,377,942. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Roblox Stock Down 6.6 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Roblox by 8.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Roblox by 1,882.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 3.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.