Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Gap Down to $35.40

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.40, but opened at $33.97. Roblox shares last traded at $33.49, with a volume of 153,789 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBLX has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark cut their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Roblox from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.35.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Stock Up 7.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.70.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The business had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $122,673.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,426,241.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $308,784.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,341,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $122,673.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,426,241.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 709,960 shares of company stock worth $30,377,942. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 412.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.