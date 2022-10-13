Robert W. Baird Cuts CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $34.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.50% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.31. 482,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,910,542. CSX has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.71. The company has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 80.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in CSX by 663.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

