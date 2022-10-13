Robert W. Baird Cuts CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $34.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.50% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.42.
CSX Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.31. 482,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,910,542. CSX has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.71. The company has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 80.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in CSX by 663.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CSX (CSX)
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.