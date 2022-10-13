Riversedge Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $685,157,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.24. 151,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260,614. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.66 and a 200 day moving average of $65.55. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.74 and a 1-year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

