Riversedge Advisors LLC Acquires 14,160 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.5% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.36. The stock had a trading volume of 36,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,148. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.85. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.27 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

