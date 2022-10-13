RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,200 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the September 15th total of 307,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $721,909,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,561 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 62,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.46 on Thursday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $17.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.33.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.69%.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

