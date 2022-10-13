RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RFM) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on October 31st

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.106 per share on Monday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of RFM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,855. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.11. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFM. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $372,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 18,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter.

About RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

