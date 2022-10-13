Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 10,420 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 416,743 shares.The stock last traded at $60.23 and had previously closed at $59.95.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RBA shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.22.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $484.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.96 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 27.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 24,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.9% in the first quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

