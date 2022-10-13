Rise Advisors LLC Has $156,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,323,746,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $242,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $466.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $514.59 and its 200 day moving average is $512.87. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $1,886,544. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

