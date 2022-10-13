Ribbon Finance (RBN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.64 Million

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a market cap of $102.18 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ribbon Finance Token Profile

Ribbon Finance launched on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance (RBN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ribbon Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 261,296,717 in circulation. The last known price of Ribbon Finance is 0.3028424 USD and is up 10.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $921,199.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ribbon.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ribbon Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ribbon Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

