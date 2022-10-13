RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
RF Industries Stock Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ:RFIL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.24. 3,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,507. The stock has a market cap of $53.24 million, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.64. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $8.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average of $6.50.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). RF Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About RF Industries
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RF Industries (RFIL)
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.