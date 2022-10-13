RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:RFIL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.24. 3,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,507. The stock has a market cap of $53.24 million, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.64. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $8.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average of $6.50.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). RF Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RF Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

