REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised REX American Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

REX American Resources Stock Performance

NYSE REX traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $30.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,796. REX American Resources has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $37.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.04. The stock has a market cap of $530.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REX American Resources

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $240.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that REX American Resources will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in REX American Resources by 40.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in REX American Resources by 9.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,318 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in REX American Resources by 6.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in REX American Resources by 8.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in REX American Resources during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 27.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

