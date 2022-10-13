Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) Short Interest Up 134.9% in September

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 134.9% from the September 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Stock Performance

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,107. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 2.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,386,000 after purchasing an additional 53,434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,349,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,163,000.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in health care, life sciences, and technology industries.

