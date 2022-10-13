Retirement Capital Strategies Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Retirement Capital Strategies lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $354.42. The company had a trading volume of 217,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,620,514. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $357.17 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $396.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.48.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

