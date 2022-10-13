Retirement Capital Strategies Sells 9,037 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Retirement Capital Strategies trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 11.3% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $25,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,142,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,301,000. ETF Store Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $176.75. 68,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,592,868. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.52 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

