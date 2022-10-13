Retirement Capital Strategies Sells 884 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Retirement Capital Strategies cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF makes up 1.7% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Retirement Capital Strategies owned about 0.07% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Finally, Truefg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ESGV stock traded down $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $61.57. The stock had a trading volume of 49,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,694. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.13. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $62.14 and a 12 month high of $88.85.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.