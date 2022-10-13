Retirement Capital Strategies Sells 42,604 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Retirement Capital Strategies trimmed its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,604 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises about 0.4% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 312.8% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FALN traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.63. 13,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,681. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.56. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

