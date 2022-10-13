Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.17

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 35116 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Resverlogix Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.03 million and a P/E ratio of -1.16.

About Resverlogix

Resverlogix Corp., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for disease states with high unmet medical needs. It is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease, and neurodegenerative diseases.

