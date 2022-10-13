Restaurant Brands International (QSR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR) recently:

10/12/2022 – Restaurant Brands International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $55.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Restaurant Brands International was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating.

9/22/2022 – Restaurant Brands International is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2022 – Restaurant Brands International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/8/2022 – Restaurant Brands International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/7/2022 – Restaurant Brands International is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2022 – Restaurant Brands International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/19/2022 – Restaurant Brands International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/16/2022 – Restaurant Brands International was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE QSR traded up $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $53.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,616,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,220. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $62.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,247.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,247.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thecla Sweeney bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $31,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

