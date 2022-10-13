ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for ResMed in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ResMed’s current full-year earnings is $6.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ResMed’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.53 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.83.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $210.13 on Thursday. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $275.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total value of $1,276,534.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at $91,159,184.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total transaction of $1,276,534.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,159,184.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,010,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,629 shares of company stock worth $8,253,693. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 2.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in ResMed by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.4% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

