RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Stock Price Down 16%

RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS – Get Rating) shares dropped 16% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 52,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 23,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.36. The company has a market cap of C$15.78 million and a P/E ratio of -9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

