Request (REQ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $92.82 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. During the last week, Request has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0928 or 0.00000494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market cap of $92.82 million and $1.70 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09450264 USD and is down -3.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $1,353,369.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

