Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Bancorp to $42.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Republic Bancorp Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RBCAA traded up $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.15. 733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,601. Republic Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $57.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $823 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.53.

Republic Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Republic Bancorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBCAA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the second quarter worth $31,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the first quarter worth $50,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the second quarter worth $148,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Republic Bancorp by 49.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

