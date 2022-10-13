Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,557 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Repay worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Repay by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,386,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,869,000 after buying an additional 1,257,666 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Repay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,559,000. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC grew its stake in Repay by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 1,495,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,095,000 after buying an additional 164,444 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Repay by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 607,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after buying an additional 159,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in Repay by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,525,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,529,000 after buying an additional 137,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Repay from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Repay from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Repay from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Repay from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

In related news, Director Peter J. Kight purchased 56,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $557,029.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,443,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,121,713.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Peter J. Kight purchased 56,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $557,029.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,443,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,121,713.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repay stock opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $23.30. The company has a market cap of $584.05 million, a PE ratio of -49.61 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.39 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

