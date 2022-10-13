Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.80.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th.
Repare Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of RPTX opened at $12.67 on Thursday. Repare Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.41. The stock has a market cap of $531.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of -0.22.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repare Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPTX. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bpifrance SA acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter.
Repare Therapeutics Company Profile
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
