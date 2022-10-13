Renren (NYSE:RENN) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.75

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.75 and last traded at $30.21, with a volume of 22726 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Renren in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Renren Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average is $28.21.

Institutional Trading of Renren

About Renren

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Renren during the 1st quarter valued at $66,648,000. Two Seas Capital LP raised its position in Renren by 23.3% in the second quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 397,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 75,184 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renren during the first quarter valued at about $5,509,000. Iszo Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Renren during the second quarter worth about $4,238,000. Finally, Deep Field Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Renren by 73.1% in the second quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 95,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 40,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers customer relationship management, intelligent data exchange webpage service, and team management solutions for real estate professionals.

Featured Articles

