Renren (NYSE:RENN) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.75

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.75 and last traded at $30.21, with a volume of 22726 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.23.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Renren in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Renren Trading Down 0.1 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average is $28.21.
About Renren
Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers customer relationship management, intelligent data exchange webpage service, and team management solutions for real estate professionals.
