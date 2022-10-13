Render Token (RNDR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13.17 Million

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. During the last week, Render Token has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. Render Token has a market cap of $100.42 million and $13.17 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token token can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00002145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Render Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,991.72 or 0.27043477 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00010562 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token’s launch date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token (RNDR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Render Token has a current supply of 530,962,614.97878325 with 253,798,859.69384697 in circulation. The last known price of Render Token is 0.4031819 USD and is down -4.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $6,859,859.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rendertoken.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.