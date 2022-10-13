Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) fell 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.21 and last traded at $20.54. 28,275 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,511,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics Trading Down 4.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,243.58% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,180 shares of company stock worth $2,621,451. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.