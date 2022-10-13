Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of RGLS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,277. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a current ratio of 8.82. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 648,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

