Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RRX. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $173.40.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

RRX traded up $4.56 on Wednesday, reaching $154.64. The company had a trading volume of 12,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,728. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.42 and a 200-day moving average of $132.39. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.14. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $158,096.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 171.4% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 10.7% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 9.3% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 64,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 20.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

